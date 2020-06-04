Scotland's Catholic Bishops finalise plans to reopen churches

Bishop Hugh Gilbert

Source: SCMO



The Bishops' Conference of Scotland has finalised its proposed infection control standards which will govern the reopening of parishes and confirmed that they have sent their guidelines to the Scottish Government.



Commenting on the progress being made towards parish reopening, the President of the Bishops' Conference, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, said: "A great deal of work has been done to provide guidance and support to clergy as they prepare for the phased reopening of our parishes. The guidelines have been prepared to reflect advice given in the Scottish Government's Route Map on the gradual removal of restrictions. The Bishops' Conference continue to engage with the Scottish Government and have today (Wednesday 3 June) sent a copy of the guidance document to them."



Bishop Gilbert added: "We would hope to be able to issue our infection control and liturgical guidelines within the coming week. They will highlight the fact that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed until further notice and everyone is asked to consider carefully whether or not they should return in the early phases. We are mindful of our duty of care to elderly clergy and lay people, which together with social distancing reductions in capacity will mean that the availability of Mass may reduce in some areas."



Bishop Gilbert concluded: "We are asked, in the words of Pope Francis to show 'wisdom, foresight, and common commitment, so that all the efforts and sacrifices made so far will not be in vain'. In the hope that this pandemic will 'stimulate our creativity, our ingenuity, and our ability to respond', in a way that helps us 'on the path of praise of the Lord and service to our brothers and sisters'."



The reopening of parishes, will take place in line with the easing of Government restrictions on places of worship, which are contained in the Scottish Government's 'Route Map' - www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-framework-decision-making-scotlands-route-map-through-out-crisis/

